Olofinjana: Swiss side Grasshopper Club Zurich appoint former Nigeria star as technical director

The former Super Eagles midfielder has joined the Grasshoppers in a managerial position after leaving Wolves

Newly -promoted Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zurich have announced the appointment of Seyi Olofinjana as the club’s technical director.

The 40-year-old was the loan manager at Wolverhampton Wanderers and played a key role in ensuring the club maintain their Premier League status.

The former Nigeria international parted ways with Wolves in April, where he has been since he retired from professional football.

Olofinjana is delighted with his new role at Letzigrund and looks forward to helping the club achieve success in the Swiss top-flight.

"I am happy to be part of a club with a history like GC. I hope together we can re-establish GC at the top of the Super League," Olofinjana told the club website.

Olofinjana started his European career with Norwegian side Brann before teaming up with Wolves in 2004 and went on to spend four years with the side, featuring in more than 130 league games.

The midfielder then moved to Stoke City and spent a season with the club in the Premier League before he left for Hull City.

He also played for Sheffield Wednesday and last featured for Start in Tippeligaen before he ended his professional career.

After his retirement, he returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers and worked with the club’s academy before he was made the loan manager.

Olofinjana made 48 appearances for the Nigeria national team before he quit international duty, helping the Super Eagles to finish third at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

Grasshopper Club Zurich finished as champions of the Swiss Challenge League to earn promotion to the top-flight.

The Grasshoppers are currently without a manager and Olofinjana will be expected to play a key role in getting a new coach for the club.