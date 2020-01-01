Olise continues goalscoring form, Ejaria bags assist as Reading succumb to Norwich City

The Nigerian midfielder combined well with his compatriot to score his second consecutive goal for the Royals at Madejski Stadium

Michael Olise found the back of the net while Ovie Ejaria provided an assist in Reading’s 2-1 defeat to in Wednesday’s Championship game.

Olise has continued his eye-catching performances for the Royals, scoring his fourth goal of the season at Madejski Stadium.

Last weekend, the attacking midfielder emerged as the hero, when he scored the only goal in his side’s victory over Queens Park .

The Nigerian forward again emerged as one of the standout performers for Veljko Paunovic’s men when he registered yet another effort at Madejski Stadium, although it was not enough to save his side from defeat against the Championship leaders.

Ovie Ejaria made his 14thh start for Reading since he signed for the club permanently from Premier League side .

The 23-year-old midfielder delivered an impressive performance for the Royals against Daniel Farke’s men.

Reading found themselves on the backfoot when Norwich City opened the scoring as early as the 11th minute of the game through Emiliano Buendia.

Olise then brought his side back to contention in the encounter when he levelled proceedings three minutes later after a fine combination with his compatriot Ejaria.

Teemu Pukki then scored the winning goal in the 55th minute, converting from the penalty spot to deny the Royals a share of points.

Olise and Ejaria featured for the duration of the game while international Sone Aluko was replaced in the 59th minute by Sam Baldock.

Besides his four goals this season, Olise has also provided six assists in 19 league appearances in the 2020-21 season.

His performances helped Reading to their current fifth position on the Championship table after gathering 33 points from 19 games.

Ejaria, meanwhile, has scored two goals and provided four assists in 14 appearances this season, amid other dazzling displays.

The Nigerian stars will be expected to continue their productive partnership and help Reading return to winning ways when they take on on Saturday.