'Ole will lose his job working with these players' - Keane fears for Solskjaer future after latest Man Utd defeat

The former United midfielder did not hold back in his scathing assessment of the current side and the consequences it could have for the manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be sacked as manager sooner rather than later unless the players dramatically improve their performances, says former Red Devils captain Roy Keane.

A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty was enough to earn all three points for Arsenal on Sunday and inflict on United a third defeat from six Premier League games so far this season.

It is their worst start to a campaign for seven years and leaves them languishing down in 15th place in the table.

Keane was scathing of United’s performance after the game, though he directed his ire at the players rather than manager Solskjaer.

"I am really, really worried about Manchester United now," Keane told Sky Sports.

"Where do you want me to start? A lack of energy, of enthusiasm, and a real lack of quality. That really concerned me. No quality, no composure.

"Some of the performances were really poor. Have they turned a corner? It's the longest corner ever. I am just not convinced by these players.

"I don't see any leaders out there. There's a real lack of quality. There's a long way back for this club.

"I looked at [Marcus] Rashford closely today. His body language was shocking. Shrugging his shoulders when things didn't go his way? You roll your sleeves up when you play for Manchester United.”

Though he says the players need to shoulder the blame, Keane believes Solskjaer will ultimately pay the price if performances and results don’t change in the coming weeks.

"We were almost building up this season as make-or-break for Ole, but at this moment in time it's not looking good for him,” he added.

“I scratch my head at players who don't have enthusiasm for a game of football.

“Sometimes you say 'there's no reason to panic'. But the results and performances suggest you should be panicking.

"I judge the players by their actions and I just don’t see it. I never looked at a manager expecting to motivate me, that comes from within.

"Ole will lose his job working with these players as night follows day - that's what is going to happen.”