‘Ole of Nigeria’ - GOAL Africa fans react to Rohr's Afcon title-winning claims

Gernot Rohr was fired last Sunday by the Nigerian Football Federation after being at the helm of the Super Eagles' affairs for five-and-a-half years.

Rohr spoke to ESPN after his sack, in a very revealing interview about his time as the Super Eagles coach. However, his bold claims about the upcoming Afcon is one of the major highlights of that interview.

The 68-year-old, who was axed after some lacklustre performances by the Super Eagles in the just-concluded second round of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers, claimed that he would have led Nigeria to the final of Afcon 2021 at the very least.

Fans have reacted in various ways to the German's bold claims and GOAL brings you some of the best reactions below.

What fans are saying

Most fans did not take kindly to the German's bold claims, especially following the circumstances of his sacking.

Obinna Samuel asked the experienced former Niger and Burkina Faso manager directly, "Which team have you led to glory before?"

Sunness Awuse compared him to a big-talking manager, who recently got fired from one of the world's top football clubs. "Ole of Nigeria," Sunness wrote. "Same way Ole could have led United to Champions League glory. Average manager"

Ernesto Sylvester wrote: "Not only winning AFCON. Infact you would have won the World Cup in Qatar next year. Biggest scammer of the century."

Ayodeji Fagbemiro politely shut down Rohr's claims, by comparing his team to that of other African powerhouses.

"Sorry sir, that team of yours cannot beat Egypt, Algeria etc.," Fagbemiro wrote.

"Not that we don't have good players but no zeal, no attacking football, no passion and no stability, to the extent you recalled Ighalo when we have scores of red hot strikers in Europe."



However, Cletus Etido thinks it possible that the German could have been lucky the second time around. "Yes. If in your first attempt you won Bronze, why not winning the title in your second time? Very possible," he wrote.

Manjano Spice also chose to come to the defence of Rohr as fans ripped into him for his bold claims.

"I can't understand the hate on this manager," Spice began. "Nigeria was a very dangerous team in the last world cup. They destroyed Iceland, a team that choked Argentina and was tough in the euros.

"Not to mention Argentina was lucky when they sneaked past Nigeria. They also performed extremely well in the world cup qualifiers. Maybe I will agree his comments here have gone too far and he has gained fatigue however there's too much hate.”

"I understand that Nigeria needs a change in coaches but how can people forget the achievements he made so quickly."

Vine Chimezirim echoed Manjano Spice's sentiments. "Dude qualified us for the 2018 WC with games to spare from the tough group we were in," he wrote.

"He took us to third-place in Afcon. When was the last time we got that far prior to his tenure? Super Eagles had appeal under him.

"Dude tried."

It's 23 days to the Afcon in Cameroon and the called-up Super Eagles will be announced soon and will begin preparations to take on Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau as they seek to better their third place finish from 2019.

