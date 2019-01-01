Olawale Oremade: Even the bad weather won't stop Flying Eagles in Poland

The Nigeria U20 goaltender has stressed that they are ready to overcome any problem as they face the Asian side in the World Cup in Poland

Flying Eagles goalkeeper, Olawale Oremade has disclosed that they are ready for their first game of the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup against Qatar and that the current inclement weather won’t stop them in .

The U20 team will trade tackles with the 2018 AFC U19 semi-finalists at Stadion Miejski Tychach in Tychy on Friday.

Oremade has pointed out that their objective is to begin the World Cup with a win against the Asian side ahead of their other games with and the United States.

“It has been a good experience for us since we arrived in Poland in preparation for our first game against ,” Oremade told Nigeria's official media.

“I will say that we have had good preparations for the World Cup right from Nigeria and then to where we were for three weeks. We have played some very tough friendly games especially in Germany and I believe these games have prepared us for what we are going to face in Poland.

Article continues below

“The fact that we trained in Germany has given us a hint of what to expect in Poland in terms of weather. I don’t think the weather can stop us from achieving our objective at the World Cup.

“We are targeting a good start against because it will put us in good stead ahead of the subsequent games. We know we won’t have anything without fight and I know we are up for it.”

The Flying Eagles will strive to go one step better, which is winning the Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland, having gone so close on two occasions in 1989 and 2005 when they lost in the final against and respectively.