Olawale Oremade: Even the bad weather won't stop Flying Eagles in Poland
Flying Eagles goalkeeper, Olawale Oremade has disclosed that they are ready for their first game of the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup against Qatar and that the current inclement weather won’t stop them in Poland.
The Nigeria U20 team will trade tackles with the 2018 AFC U19 semi-finalists at Stadion Miejski Tychach in Tychy on Friday.
Oremade has pointed out that their objective is to begin the World Cup with a win against the Asian side ahead of their other games with Ukraine and the United States.
“It has been a good experience for us since we arrived in Poland in preparation for our first game against Qatar,” Oremade told Nigeria's official media.
“I will say that we have had good preparations for the World Cup right from Nigeria and then to Germany where we were for three weeks. We have played some very tough friendly games especially in Germany and I believe these games have prepared us for what we are going to face in Poland.
“The fact that we trained in Germany has given us a hint of what to expect in Poland in terms of weather. I don’t think the weather can stop us from achieving our objective at the World Cup.
“We are targeting a good start against Qatar because it will put us in good stead ahead of the subsequent games. We know we won’t have anything without fight and I know we are up for it.”
The Flying Eagles will strive to go one step better, which is winning the Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland, having gone so close on two occasions in 1989 and 2005 when they lost in the final against Portugal and Argentina respectively.