Olawale brace powers Nigeria U20 past Scorpion FC

The Flying Eagles picked up their fifth win on the bounce as they recorded victory over the non-league side on Saturday

U20 defeated Scorpion FC 4-1 in a friendly match on Saturday, with Hapoel Ra'anana’s Peter Olawale bagging a second-half brace.

In the five-goal thriller played in Abuja, Ladan Bosso’s boys took a slim 1-0 lead into the half-time break thanks to Hassan Hussaini’s 23rd-minute effort.

The Flying Eagles stepped up their game in the second half with Olawale doubling the lead in the 57th minute after rounding his markers to beat the goalkeeper.

Three minutes later, the Israel-based 18-year-old forward found the net for the second time before Farayola Olawale sealed the win nine minutes from full-time.

Nicknamed ‘Little Ronaldo’, Olawale went on social media to revel on his goals against the Nigerian non-league outfit.

“Thank you Lord for today's goals. We can only keep getting better #FlyingEagles,” he tweeted.

In a recent chat with Goal, the former Tripple 44 Academy star, who was part of the Nigeria U17 squad to the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup in had vowed to accentuate his relevance in the country’s march to the 2021 Fifa U20 World Cup.

“First of all, I would say thank you to the [Nigeria Football] Federation for giving me that opportunity of being part of the players they are inviting,” Olawale told Goal.

“I would say it’s a great opportunity for me coming back to the national side to prove myself again. I feel it’s a great privilege.

“I expect nothing but goals. I want to try and give my best, my 100%. That is just it. Nigerians should expect my 100%.”

With this result, Bosso’s team has now won all five games played so far as they continue with preparations for the Wafu B zonal qualifiers where they have been zoned in Group B alongside archrivals and Cote d’Ivoire.

The competition’s winners will proceed to the 2021 Afcon U20 championship billed for Mauritania.

There, four African representatives will be determined for the 2021 Fifa U20 World Cup scheduled for Indonesia.



It was a failed expedition for Nigeria at the 2019 edition of the World Cup as Paul Aigbogun’s men were sent packing in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 defeat to at Lodz Stadium.