Ola Aina out of Nigeria friendly against Brazil

The wing-back will miss the Super Eagles friendly against the South American giants after sustaining an injury

wing-back Ola Aina has been ruled out of 's international friendly against on Sunday.

The 23-year-old sustained an injury after a domestic accident and subsequently pulled out of the Super Eagles warm-up game in Singapore.

Just in: Torino of wing back Ola Aina is out of Sunday's international friendly against Brazil. He picked up an injury after a domestic accident and will not be available. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong. pic.twitter.com/dNAQetsCmj — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) October 9, 2019

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will be expected to name a replacement for the former defender.

The three-time African champions are scheduled to arrive in Singapore on Wednesday for the friendly slated to take place at the Singapore National Stadium.

The West Africans lost 3-0 in their last encounter against the South Americans in 2003 and will hope for a positive result against the five-time world champions.