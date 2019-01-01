Ola Aina out of Nigeria friendly against Brazil
Torino wing-back Ola Aina has been ruled out of Nigeria's international friendly against Brazil on Sunday.
The 23-year-old sustained an injury after a domestic accident and subsequently pulled out of the Super Eagles warm-up game in Singapore.
Just in: Torino of Italy wing back Ola Aina is out of Sunday's international friendly against Brazil. He picked up an injury after a domestic accident and will not be available. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong. pic.twitter.com/dNAQetsCmj— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) October 9, 2019
Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr will be expected to name a replacement for the former Chelsea defender.
The three-time African champions are scheduled to arrive in Singapore on Wednesday for the friendly slated to take place at the Singapore National Stadium.
The West Africans lost 3-0 in their last encounter against the South Americans in 2003 and will hope for a positive result against the five-time world champions.