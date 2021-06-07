Okumu: Kenya defender ready to take next step after reported interest from Celtic, Rangers and Lorient

The 24-year-old centre-back has broken his silence on the transfer reports linking him to famous clubs in Britain

Elfsborg defender Joseph Okumu has disclosed his desire to look for another challenge after making a statement with his performances in the Allsvenskan.

Okumu who played seven games in the Swedish top-flight this season, is reportedly attracting interest from a number of clubs in Scotland and France.

He joined the Yellow Ones in August 2019 and he has established himself as a key player in Jimmy Thelin's squad, however, he has addressed the reports surrounding his future.

“Yes, definitely [will take the next step]. The most important thing is that I have already made an impression here,” Okumu told Fotboll Direkt.

“When I have done that, and both I and the club are satisfied... I think we have the same interests here, that I will take the next step."

Celtic and Rangers are said to be among the clubs chasing the Kenya international but he stated that no concrete offer has been submitted for his services.

“I don’t know, I let my agent take care of it. When there is something concrete, he will let me know, but we have not talked about this, so I am not so sure about it,” he continued.

“I prefer that he lets me know when it’s really concrete. Until then, I want to stay away from it, as it takes a lot of energy. So, I stay in the background around all this."

Ligue 1 clubs Reims and Lorient are also reportedly interested in signing Okumu but he said that he is more concerned about his game than the country.

"France is a good place. But it’s more about the project than about the country. It’s about what they want with me,” he added.

“If I go, I want it to be somewhere where I can make an impression, show my qualities. Not somewhere where I’m just part of the team, I want to play a big role.

“At the moment I am at Elfsborg and my focus will be there. Until something happens, it will be, when or if it happens, you have to adjust to something else. But right now, I’m here.”

Okumu started his professional career at defunct Kenyan club Chemelil Sugar before switching to South Africa to play for Free State Stars.

After Free State, the 24-year-old moved to the United States of America where he had spells at AFC Ann Arbor and Real Monarchs before moving to Sweden two years ago.