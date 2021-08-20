Okumu features as KAA Gent suffer Rakow Czestochowa defeat in Europa Conference League

The towering Harambee Star played for 90 minutes as his Belgian side suffered a slim defeat away in Poland

Kenya international Joseph Okumu featured for 90 minutes but could not stop KAA Gent from losing 1-0 against Rakow Czestochowa in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg fixture on Thursday.

It was defender Andrzej Niewulis who gave the Polish side the slim advantage heading into the return leg after rising the highest to power home from a header in the 64th minute at Stadion Miejski.

Okumu, who had scored the goal that helped the Belgian side to progress to the play-off after a 3-2 aggregate win against Rigas FC a week ago, was handed a start in the game and played for the entire 90 minutes.

The towering Harambee Star almost gave Gent a deserved lead in the 24th minute after finding space in the dangerzone, but after controlling the ball with his right foot, he unleashed a feeble shot which was easily gathered by Czestochowa goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic.

The 24-year-old, who joined Gent from Sweden side IF Elfsborg, also made a good intervention to deny Czestochowa going 2-0 up in the 73rd minute after stretching his legs while on the ground to block a goal-bound effort from Giannis Papanikolaou.

Despite the defeat, Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck maintained he was satisfied with the performance of his team and promised to finish the tie in the return leg.

"I am satisfied with our performance, but I could have been a very happy coach if we had finished our chances and not conceded a goal as we did,” Vanhaezebrouck told the club’s official portal.

“But in the end, we played a good game, we had the best chances and the better of the game. We should have been ahead at halftime, and then you get a completely different game because they have to come, which could give us more space. We also defended sharply and very little was given away, the organization was good.

On the missed chance by forward Tarik Tissoudali, Vanhaezebrouck explained: “Tarik missed the chances, but he was our most dangerous player. However, he currently lacks a bit of luck. I hope it finally starts to work out for him, because we know he can score enough, but he is now in a period where nothing goes in. With his range, he is important in our system.”

Vanhaezebrouck believes they can have the work done in the return leg by saying: “Losing 1-0 was not a good result in the past, but with the new rules it is only one goal difference and you have to score one more goal to get it back in balance.

“That's what we're going for next week. It won't be easy, because this opponent has a lot of mentality, physical strength, and good organization.

"But also against that good organization we had 3-4 open chances, which we should have done more with. I have faith in my group that we will be ready and the support of our audience always gives something extra.”