Okoye on target as Madrid CFF lose to AEM

The Nigerian-Spanish born grabbed the only goal for her side as they surrendered to a defeat at home to the visitors

Mabel Okoye netted the only goal for Madrid CFF in their 3-1 defeat to AEM in Sunday's Spanish Reto Iberdrola encounter.

The Nigerian-born Spanish youngster had struggled to consistently impress in front of goal, failing to find the back of the net since her effort in a 3-0 victory over Sporting Gijon last December.

Despite a 2-1 defeat at Deportivo Alaves last time out, coach Victor Gomez handed the forward a place in the starting XI and she went on to bag the consolation in her side's home loss.

The hosts made a false start at Matapinonera as Vanesa Nunez Capon gave the visitors the lead after just 34 minutes of action.

Five minutes from the break, the visitors extended their lead through Capon's second of the encounter to compound Madrid's woes.

After the break, Gomez's team rallied for a comeback and they eventually found a breakthrough courtesy of Okoye's brilliant finish five minutes after the restart.

Hopes of a comeback were dashed when Iris Aixala netted the third to wrap up the victory for AEM eight minutes from time.

Okoye featured for the duration of the match and has now scored three goals in 10 matches this season for Madrid CFF.

The result means Madrid dropped to the seventh position on the promotion playoff log with just one point from three matches.

Madrid will hope to improve on their fortune against Barcelona in their next league outing on April 17.