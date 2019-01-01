Okonkwo charges Heartland to adopt winning mentality against Gombe United

The Naze Millionaires attacker has urged his teammates to be ready for another battle similar to the one they faced in Nnewi in Gombe

Heartland’s Chinonso Okonkwo has tasked his teammates to approach the away game with Gombe United with the same mentality with which they battled FC IfeanyiUbah in Nnewi.

The club had earned an important away win in their last Professional Football League tie. The Naze Millionaires rekindled their chances of surviving the topflight after they surprised the Anambra Warriors 2-1 in Nnewi last Thursday against all expectations.

Okonkwo, who was among the goalscorers in the game, stressed that they must adopt the same playing pattern if they are to secure at least a point at the Pantami Stadium on Monday.

“The victory in Nnewi really lifted our spirit because we had to put a lot in that game before we got the three points,” Okonkwo told Goal.

“It was the win that we needed after the home loss to Abia Warriors. Everyone in the team was devastated after the home defeat but all that changed after the impressive performance we showed against FC IfeanyiUbah. We must play with the same mentality against Gombe United.

“Gombe United are in a must-win situation but we will be doing ourselves a lot of good if we are able to get a positive result against them. It will make us play the final game of the season with a relaxed mind.”

Okonkwo has scored five goals for the Naze Millionaires this season in his debut campaign with the team after he left at the beginning of the season.