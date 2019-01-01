Okocha: I would choose Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates
Nigerian legend Jay-Jay Okocha has revealed he wouldn't have been tempted to play for either Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates had he had the opportunity.
The retired midfielder would have chosen to play for Mamelodi Sundowns simply because of their style.
"Well, I think sometimes I am brutally honest. I think the way I played, I would have suited Sundowns. It's nothing against Pirates or Chiefs but I think I would have been more comfortable in a team that loves to have possession," Okocha told the media at Nike Centre in Soweto.
Chiefs and Pirates are the two most well-supported teams in South Africa, while Sundowns are dominating the country on the field again since the arrival of Pitso Mosimane.
Mosimane took over the Brazilians in 2012 and has won all the trophies available in South Africa aside from the MTN8 with Sundowns.
Okocha enjoyed a successful football career with the likes of PSG and Bolton in Europe before retiring over a decade ago.