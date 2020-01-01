African All Stars

Okobi, Ebi and Super Falcons stars celebrate Mother's Day

The foreign-based stars joined the rest of the Nigeria to gi2ve best wishes to their mothers on a special day

Ngozi Okobi, Onome Ebi and Francisca Ordega joined the rest of the country in expressing their amazing love to their mothers on a special day.

The Super Falcons trio are staying at home following the halt of major football competitions and top women's leagues across the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's Mother's Day and the country's top women's footballers took to social media to pen their best wishes to their mothers.

    I love ❤ you mama. #happymothersday❤️ #preciousgift #mybelovemum💞

    Happy mother's day Mummy ❤. I'll do all I can to make you happy mummy, you deserve all the best 🤗

    Happy Mother’s Day...and all the amazing mothers out there xoxo 😘

    A post shared by Ordega Francisca (@ordegafrancisca17) on

