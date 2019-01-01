Okobi bags an assist as Eskilstuna United end Chikwelu's dreams

The Nigeria international continued her fine form for Magnus Karlsson's side, helping them to claim a victory against her compatriot

Ngozi Okobi provided an assist in Eskilstuna United's 5-0 victory against Rita Chikwelu's Kristianstads in Saturday's Swedish Damallsvenskan game.

After scoring her maiden goal of the season in her side’s 1-0 win against Limhamn Bunkeflo last weekend, the 25-year-old maintained his form at Tunavallen.

The Delta Queens product set up Julia Tunturi’s opener in the 28th minute of the encounter before the latter struck twice to hit a treble before the half-time break.

Ett fint inlägg från höger av @NgoziOkobi perfekt till framrusande Julia som nickade in bollen. — Eskilstuna United (@EskilstunUnited) October 19, 2019

After the restart, Fanny Andersson grabbed a brace to seal the victory and crush the dreams of the visitors.

The win ensured Magnus Karlsson's ladies climbed to fourth position in the Swedish Damallsvenskan standings with 37 points from 21 matches - two behind Goteborg with a game in hand.

Okobi was replaced by Kaisa Collin in the 63rd minute, while teammate Halimatu Ayinde featured for the duration of the game.

On the other hand, compatriot Chikwelu replaced Tilda Persson immediately after the restart but could not help Kristianstads avoid their first defeat in seven games.

With a game left to play, Okobi and Ayinde will aim to help their side qualify for the Champions League next season with a win against Växjo on Saturday, but progress is not in their own hands.