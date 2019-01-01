Okobi and Michael make Swedish Damallsvenskan Team of the Week

The Nigerian stars were at their best to help their respective clubs over the weekend

Eskilstuna United midfielder Ngozi Okobi and Pitea defender Faith Michael were named in the Swedish Damallsvenskan Team of the Week.

Okobi was outstanding in their 3-0 win at Portia Boakye and Stephanie Malherbe's Djurgardens to ensure her Tunavallen based side first back-to-back wins of the season.

Meanwhile, Michael, who made her return from injury, put up a fantastic defensive display to help the holders nick a vital 0-0 draw at Linkoping.

The list also features Okobi's teammates Fanny Andersson and Loreta Kullashi, Rosengard's Hanna Bennison as well as Vaxjo's Anna Anvegard.

Also included are Orebo duo of Emma Kullberg and Danielle Rice as well as the Vittsjo trio of Tove Almqvist, Alexandra Benediktsson and Ebba Hed.

The Super Falcons duo took to social media to express their delight at getting rewarded for their displays in their sides' league win last weekend.

Happy and proud to be among the team of the week thank you Jesus.

3players from @eskilstunaunited

@loretakullashi and @fannyaandersson pic.twitter.com/91fVve6Es1 — ngozi okobi (@NgoziOkobi) July 30, 2019