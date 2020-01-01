Okobi and Ayinde help Eskilstuna United stun Anam Imo's Rosengard

The Nigerian duo played an impactful role in their side's shock win against the champions, who have their compatriot on their books

Ngozi Okobi and Halimatu Ayinde were pivotal in Eskilstuna United's 2-1 stunning away victory over Anam Imo's Rosengard.

Ahead of this week's clash, the reigning champions had been boosted by back-to-back 1-0 victories over Vittsjo and Kristianstads.

For visitors, they had failed to get a win from two matches, having come from behind to claim a 3-3 draw at Orebro before forcing a late 1-1 draw at home against Goteborg.

Friday’s game at IP will see Eskilstuna battle for their first win of the season, while the holders sought to make it three wins in a row.

The hosts started brightly but the visitors drew first blood when Loreta Kullashi broke the deadlock in the 25th minute before Ayinde's effort went wide two minutes from half time.

After the restart, Magnus Karlsson brought on Okobi for Julia Tunturi immediately and she almost doubled the lead for Eskilstuna but her attempt was saved in the 52nd minute.

A minute later, Vaila Barsley slotted in the second and that turned out to be the winner of the match for the visitors as the introduction of Imo nine minutes from time could not rescue the champions.

Ayinde lasted the duration and Okobi was in action for 44 minutes for Eskilstuna, but Imo played for only nine minutes for Rosengard.

The victory, which was their first this term takes Eskilstuna to fifth position with five points after three games and they will welcome Kristianstad at Tunavallen on Wednesday.

For Imo's Rosengard, it's their first loss this season and they will aim to bounce back in their next league tie against Vaxjo on Tuesday.