African All Stars

Okiki Afolabi’s Ismaily contract terminated after six months

Last updated
@agusarrieta
The Nigerian’s disappointing spell in north Africa is officially over, six months into his deal with the Mango Boys

Ismaily have terminated the contract of Okiki Afolabi, the club has announced.

The former Sunshine Stars striker joined the north African side after a successful spell in Ethiopia, where he finished as top scorer with 23 goals to help Jimma Aba Jifar win the league.

His performance did not go unnoticed in Ethiopia as the Egyptians snapped him up. There, he failed to glitter as he struggled to break into the first team.

The decision to sack the forward was taken after Jorvan Vieira resigned following the team’s unceremonious exit from the Arab Club Championship.

Before his dismissal, Afolabi managed just an assist from six games as he failed to find the net.

 

