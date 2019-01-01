Okey Odita believes he made the right call to return to Enugu Rangers

The Flying Antelopes central defender has spoken of his fondness for the seven-time league champions ahead of their match against Enyimba

Enugu Rangers’ Okey Odita has asserted that he is convinced that he made the right decision to return to the Flying Antelopes some four seasons ago.

The Flying Antelopes skipper had his first spell with the club between 2003 and 2005, before spending three seasons with Enyimba, and a stint with Kwara United between 2010 and 2014.

He decided to return ‘home’ in 2015 and led the team to the Nigerian Professional Football League ( ) title under coach Imama Amapakabo in his first season back with .

Speaking to Goal prior to Sunday's Oriental derby, the central defender revealed that he went back to to prolong his career.

“What can I say but to say that I am grateful to God for the career path I have chosen and the fact that I have been blessed,” Odita told Goal.

“It was just like yesterday when many thought I have to resign after leaving Kwara United. I felt within me that I could still play because I live a very healthy life and I don’t joke with my body. It was the reason why I decided it was right for me to go back home so that I won’t be too far from my people.

“It proved to be one of the wisest decisions that I have made. I am still enjoying my game and I have led Rangers to win the league title and the Federation Cup. I also won titles with . It is my desire to review everything again at the end of the season and make a decision base on what my body is telling me.”

Odita added that Enugu Rangers have forgotten about their losses in their last two games, and that they are fully focused on the clash with Enyimba in Aba.

“We can’t continue to mull over what we cannot help. We can only think of the way forward,” he continued.

“The games with Bendel Insurance and are in the past and we want to focus our attention on the game with Enyimba and the subsequent ones. We won’t allow anything to distract us from reaching our objectives.”