Ojo Olorunleke warns Akwa United: We are not through to the Super Six yet

The Promise Keepers goaltender has charged his teammates to approach the remaining games of the season with the same intensity

The Promise Keepers are only a win away from qualifying for the playoffs after they opened up a six-point buffer to their nearest rivals, , after their hard-earned 1-0 home win over relegated Yobe Desert Stars last weekend.

But Olorunleke, who had to save a penalty kick against Yobe Stars, warned his teammates against complacency even though they are almost through to the season-ending tournament.

“We know we are almost through to the Super Six but we are not yet through and we must tread with caution in order not to miss out,” Olorunleke told Goal.

“The game against Yobe Stars was too close to call. I wasn’t surprised that they played the way they did even though they are at the bottom of the table. I know that towards the end of the season it is always difficult playing against teams at the top half of the table and those in the relegation zone.

“We need to learn from the way we were shaken before we eventually won the game 1-0. We must approach the remaining matches with maximum respect to our opponents. We have three important games more and we must take them very seriously.

The former Giwa FC and goaltender also spoke on his new found form which has seen him man the post of Akwa United in their last two league games after his high profile error in the opening week of the season against El Kanemi Warriors confined him to the bench.

“I want to state that there is no one without mistakes in the past but the real men are those who didn’t allow their mistakes to weigh them down,” he continued.

“I made a mistake which I was sorry about. I am happy that we kept on doing well after some games into the season. It was a terrible experience for me but I guess I have realized my mistake and I won’t fall into that kind again.”

Akwa United are in the first place in the Group B with 37 points from 19 matches.