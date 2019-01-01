Ogunbote reveals Enugu Rangers were punished for carelessness against Enyimba

The Flying Antelopes gaffer admits that the first half goals conceded in Sunday’s derby led to his team’s defeat

Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote believes that his team has themselves to blame the most for their 3-1 defeat against fierce rivals Enyimba in Sunday’s Oriental Derby in Aba.

Ifeanyi Anaemena got two goals for while midfielder Jean-Marie Guera, tapped in a third as the People’s Elephant cruised to a crucial victory.

Though Godwin Aguda got a goal back for , his effort was just a consolation for the visitors.

The Flying Antelopes gaffer said it was unfortunate his side is now going through a bad patch after initially going 13 games without defeat.

“Well, sometimes it’s like that. We had three straight draws on the road, three straight wins and now, three straight losses,” Ogunbote said in his post-match interview.

“It is quite unfortunate. This is not good for us. We were careless in conceding the first two goals but we take the positives and work our way back to our winning ways going into the super-six.”

Despite the derby defeat, are still top of the Group A with 31 points from 17 games,

They would be up against Kwara United in a Matchday 18 fixture inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Tuesday.