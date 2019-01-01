Ogunbote not concerned as five Enugu Rangers players to miss Oriental Derby against Enyimba

The Flying Antelopes are presently ravaged with injuries but the gaffer remains undeterred ahead of the crunch derby clash

Enugu Rangers are set to miss at least five key players when they take on Enyimba in a Matchday 17 fixture in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) this weekend.

The five players who are huge doubts for the Oriental Derby are attacking sensation Michael Uchebo, speedster Bright Silas, Roland Koffi, Kelvin Itoya, Bobby Clement and some others battling with varying degrees of injury.

Despite the difficult situation, the Flying Antelopes gaffer Gbenga Ogunbote is undeterred as he insists that he has capable replacements from the pool of registered players for the season.

Article continues below

“Yes, there is the possibility that we may miss the services of some key members of the team but we have players registered for the competition that can comfortably fill the spaces. There is no cause for alarm.” Ogunbote told the club media ahead of Sunday’s crunch clash in Aba against the People’s Elephant

are six points behind and will get into touching distance of the Flying Antelopes with a win in this weekend's crucial fixture in Aba.

In the reverse fixture between these two sides, a solitary strike from Ajani Ibrahim helped Rangers to a 1-0 win at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.