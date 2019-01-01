Ogunbote blames missed opportunities for Enugu Rangers loss

The Flying Antelopes lost three of their players to injuries in Makurdi on Sunday

Enugu Rangers lost three more players to injury at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi on Sunday.

Lobi Stars won the game 1-0 and made sure lost their fourth game from five matches. The Flying Antelopes may now have to deal with the absence of two attackers Ifeanyi George and Pascal Seka while substitute Ousmane Zeidine also got injured.

The head coach of , Gbenga Ogunbote rued the spate of injuries in the team.

“It was a difficult game for us considering the injuries that hit us in the game but we take the positives away from this loss that has slowed us down in the qualification race for the end of the season playoffs,” Ogunbote told the club's official media.

“We failed to take the few chances we created but the one they had, they took it [and that] was the difference in this encounter. We hope to come back better in our next games especially the tie with Bendel Insurance on Wednesday.

“We know that the numbers of games we have played this season are enough to expose the players to injuries but we can’t surrender at this point. We will hold on until the end of the season when we have achieved our objective of qualifying for the continent again.”

Rangers’ lead at the top of the Group A has been cut to four points due to this defeat suffered in Makurdi.

They host Bendel Insurance in a Matchday 20 tie in Enugu on Wednesday.