Ogu: Saudi club Al Adalah sign Nigeria midfielder on free transfer

The Super Eagles midfielder has been clubless since he left Israeli outfit Hapoel Beer Sheva at the end of last season

Saudi Professional League club Al Adalah have completed the signing of John Ogu on a free transfer.

Al Adalah equipped their squad with the international as they look to overcome their fight against relegation in their debut top-flight season.

The move comes as a relief for the 31-year-old, who has been without a club since he left Hapoel Beer Sheva at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

His last competitive outing was at the 2019 in when Nigeria lost to Madagascar in their final group game.

Patience is a virtue - delighted for you bro. And you will see...all you had to go through to get there, will make it an even bigger success. Shine on my brother 🙏🏽❤️ @ogujohnugo pic.twitter.com/CW1vmirTDN — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) January 10, 2020

Ogu, a three-time Israeli Premier League winner, joins Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa in and he will be hoping to make an instant impact on Nacif Beyaoui's team.

Al Adalah are 15th in the Saudi Professional League table with just nine points after 14 games.