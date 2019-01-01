Oghiabekhva nets sixth Champions League goal as Minsk earn Round of 32 ticket

The Nigerian forward emerged as the play-offs top scorer as her Belarusian side pipped Zhytlobud to advance on Tuesday

Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva scored her sixth Uefa Women's goal as Minsk defeated Zhytlobud 2-0 in their final play-off encounter on Tuesday.



The Nigerian forward was a standout in the Belarusian outfit as she scored five goals in Minsk's wins over Luxembourg's Bettembourg and 's Split.

The Belarusian champions were aiming for a point to sail through and Oghiabekhva broke the deadlock a minute from half-time.

After the restart, Anastasiya Linnyk scored in the 52nd minute to guarantee Volodymyr Reva's team secured the maximum points at Metallist Stadium.

Oghiabekhva, who lasted the duration, also finished as the play-offs topscorer on assists with six goals despite being tied with Breidablik's Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir.

Besides the Nigerian, Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse, 's Alvina Niyolle and the South African duo of Rachel Sebati and Letago Madiba, were all immense.

At it stands, Minsk are through to the Round of 32 after finishing winners of Group D with nine points from three games.

