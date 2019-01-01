Ogene Elijah thumbs up LMC after NPFL Matchday 11 postponement

The Peace Boys defender has hailed the decision of the league organisers to shift the midweek matches as a result of the general elections

Plateau United's Ogene Elijah has applauded the decision of the League Management Company(LMC) to postpone the Professional Football League Matchday 11 matches to a later date because of prevailing circumstances in Nigeria.

The LMC through its Chief Operating Officer, Salisu Abubakar sent a circular to all the 22 clubs in the top-flight that the Matchday 11 fixtures billed for Wednesday this week have been shifted for reasons which may be connected with the Presidential and National Assembly Elections which was held on Saturday in the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria.

Ogene whose team, Plateau United could have been on the road to Umuahia on Monday ahead of the game expressed delight with the decision of the LMC not to put the lives of players, coaches and other officials at risk at this point in time.

"We in Plateau United received the news of the league postponement with thumbs up to the organizers of the league for not putting the lives of players, coaches and other officials at risk," Ogene told Goal.

"It is nice that the LMC has deemed it fit to consider the wellbeing of the players and others in the league and we must praise them for this gesture. We would have been on our way to Umuahia by now but we have been saved the pains of what may likely happen at this point in time and we are grateful to them."