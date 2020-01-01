Ogebe: Real Betis promote former Rivers Angels striker to first team

The Spanish outfit has confirmed the promotion of the Nigerian to its first team after three months with the youth side

have officially promoted international Alice Ogebe to the first team from their Verdiblanco side the Spanish club announced on its website on Friday.

Ogebe joined the Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit last September from Nigerian side Rivers Angels following her debut Women's World Cup appearance in .

The former striker, who signed a one-year deal, was drafted to the B team, with an option of a promotion to the top-flight side in January, having missed the transfer deadline.

Article continues below

With the B team, the 24-year-old scored five goals in eight appearances, starting seven times for the Seville based side in the last three months.

Having moved to the senior team, she will become the fifth Nigerian to currently play in the Spanish top-flight after the likes of Asisat Oshoala, Peace Efih, Chidinma Okeke and Osinachi Ohale.

Ogebe will team up with forward Michaela Abam in the first squad as she will be hoping to make her top-flight debut against Madrid on Sunday.