NPFL

‘Ogbeide dead?!’ – Death of Lobi Stars coach shocks Nigerians

The Pride of Benue tactician was confirmed dead on Monday after a brief illness

The Nigerian football world has been thrown into mourning following the demise of Lobi Stars and 2018 Nigeria Professional Football League-winning coach Solomon Ogbeide.

Ogbeide was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital after collapsing on Monday morning.

His death left football enthusiasts across the country in shock, but they have paid tribute to him on social media.

