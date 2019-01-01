‘Ogbeide dead?!’ – Death of Lobi Stars coach shocks Nigerians

The Pride of Benue tactician was confirmed dead on Monday after a brief illness

The Nigerian football world has been thrown into mourning following the demise of and 2018 Professional Football League-winning coach Solomon Ogbeide.

Ogbeide was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital after collapsing on Monday morning.

His death left football enthusiasts across the country in shock, but they have paid tribute to him on social media.

Solomon Ogbeide, the flamboyant coach of Nigerian side Lobi Stars, has passed on after a short illness. This is the man who a few months ago said "I am not your girlfriend" to @Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane. Rest well, coach. pic.twitter.com/v2kXGOGS4c — Mmasekepe Matsebane (@SkepeMatsebane) May 20, 2019

R.I.P mr solomon ogbeide, Lobi star coach who past on this morning.. May the Lord grant hid family the fortitude to bear the loss. Rest ob the lord. pic.twitter.com/dJRm6HrkKq — Godwin (@Godwinegbule) May 20, 2019

Lobi Stars coach, Solomon Ogbeide, has passed on. May his soul find peace with the Almighty and his family, fortitude. pic.twitter.com/5EB2K1N28p — Moore Numental (@numoore) May 20, 2019

Ogbeide dead? Arghhhhhhh — IG »»» officialzeez (@iamzeezaga) May 20, 2019

Saw him in Ilorin two weeks ago.



He told his players; "Step onto the pitch & take over the pitch." I smile to his words tho & the game ended goalless with his team solid performance.



Took Lobi Stars to the group stage of #CAFCL & he won the Super Cup last year. RIP Ogbeide!!! pic.twitter.com/F2dAIoVZa2 — Adepoju Tobi Samuel (@OgaNlaMedia) May 20, 2019

Lobi stars players are the real MVP,lost their coach t death today and still played an match ....... RIP coach Solomon Ogbeide — Mr Glamours (@Pacificsammy) May 20, 2019

Shocked to hear that Lobi Stars head coach Solomon Ogbeide has passed, thoughts and prayers with his family and @LobiStars — Jeffrey (@TallBlackBoy) May 20, 2019

Rest In Peace coach Solomon Ogbeide. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 20, 2019