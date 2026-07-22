Officially.. Manchester City renew Foden's contract

Manchester City confirmed on Wednesday that Phil Foden has extended his contract, with the England international committing to the Etihad until 2030.

Manchester City stated via their official website: "Phil Foden has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2030."

The statement added: "The 26-year-old, a lifelong Manchester City fan, will continue his association with the club that began when he was nine years old in our academy."

City noted: "Since his first-team debut under Pep Guardiola in 2017, he has become one of the most decorated players in our history."

Foden has racked up 20 major trophies with City: six Premier League titles, five League Cups, three FA Cups, three Community Shields, and one apiece in the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

A natural attacking talent, Foden has also swept up individual honours. He was named PFA Players' Player of the Year for 2023/24, the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year, and the Premier League Player of the Season.

In May 2026, he became only the sixth player to record 100 goal contributions in the Premier League with Manchester City. He is one of just 20 players to have scored 100 goals for the club across its 132-year history.

Speaking about his new contract, Foden told his club's official website that he is living out his childhood dreams by representing Manchester City.

He added: "Committing my future to City means everything to me. Playing for this club is all I have ever wanted to do, and wearing this shirt is always an honour for me."

The midfielder continued: "It is no secret that I have been fortunate enough to be part of a historic period in which many titles have been won, but we are always looking to the future and seeking to win more."

He went on: "I can only thank the club, the staff, my team-mates and the fans who continue to put their trust in me and believe that I will give my all for City, and I hope I can be able to repay you for years to come."

On his reunion with Enzo, he said: "I am eager to work with Enzo again. He was fantastic during the treble season, someone all the players respect and love working with. His return here is exciting."

Foden concluded: "Personally, I know I have improved a lot through working with our coaches and our world-class team, and with the departure of many of the legends who were here when I started my career, I am excited about the next stage of my career at this great club."







