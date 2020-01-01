Odisha FC: All you need to know about Stuart Baxter's midfield trump card Cole Alexander

Goal takes a glimpse into the career of Odisha midfielder Cole Alexander...

Odisha FC is one of the three teams in the (ISL) who have chosen to sign six foreigners. Apart from Manuel Onwu, the remaining five of them are new additions to the squad. Midfielder Cole Alexander is one of the notable recruits.

Here is all you need to know about the South African international.

Jersey Number: 6

Youth Career

Alexander was born in Cape Town and grew up playing football for the local side Leeds Lentegeur.

More teams

But soon he joined Seven Stars academy and would later go on to play for Santos. When he was 10, he moved to Hellenic and stayed there for six years. In 2008, he joined Cape Town's U17 side and after a season, he was promoted to the senior squad.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

During his stint at Ajax, he honed his skills under South African legend Duncan Crowie. It was Crowie who changed his position from an attacking midfielder to a more box-to-box defensive midfielder - a position he has made his own.

Senior Career

Alexander won the Telkom knockout tournament with Ajax in his very first season. Under manager Muhsin Ertugral, he was a regular but a knee injury hindered his progress. He failed to impress new coach Roger De Sa and struggled to get minutes. Subsequently, he was loaned out to Vasco Da Gama and then to .

Although he had no qualms about his first loan stint, he was disappointed when he was sent out for the second time. He acknowledged that the second loan stint 'broke me as a player' and also made him feel 'unwanted'.

In 2014, he joined after signing a two-year deal. Then coach Boebie Solomons was instrumental behind the deal who promised Alexander minutes on the pitch and the player did not have second thoughts to jump ship.

Initially, he struggled to adapt to his new surroundings and had sinus-related problems. But soon he found his feet and started delivering the goods. He held his position under new coach Kosta Papic and continued to be the linchpin in midfield.

He was fondly known as 'white chocolate' by the fans and for his consistent performances, he also received a national team call-up. In two years, he made 52 appearances and scored four goals.

In February 2016, he joined another Premier League Soccer side SuperSport United. But it was another disappointing spell for the midfielder as he made only nine appearances in two years.

At the end of his contract, he joined where he bounced back. In 2018-19 he made 28 appearances and in the following season, he played 25 matches in the league scoring once and thrice respectively in the two seasons.

In 2020, he joined ISL side Odisha FC, in what will be his first stint outside .

Alexander is fan and idolises midfielder Luka Modric.

International Career

In 2015, Alexander made his debut for South Africa in a friendly under coach Ephraim Mashaba. In 2017, he made two appearances in the COSAFA Cup with current Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter at the helm of Bafana Bafana.