Ode Fulutudilu, Bassira Toure relegated with Malaga despite Rayo Vallecano win

A hard-fought win at home was not enough to keep Antonio Contreras' side in the Spanish top division next season

Basirra Toure and Ode Fulutudilu's Malaga will compete in the Liga Segunda next season despite a 4-2 win over on Sunday.

Going into their final game of the season, Antonio Contreras's side needed a win as well favourable results from other relegation candidates to secure their place in the Spanish top-flight.

However, Malaga was relegated on goal difference after being tied on 25 points with de Huelva, who bowed 2-1 at .

Adriana Martin opened the scoring from the spot in the 31st minute but Oriana Altuve scored twice to put the visitors 2-1 up before the break.

On the hour mark, Maria Ruiz levelled matters for the hosts and Armisa Kuc restored their lead three minutes later.

In the 77th minute, Martin scored her second of the game to ensure Malaga ended their season in the Liga Iberdrola on a winning note.

's Fulutudilu, who came on as a substitute in the 57th minute, made her 10th appearance of the season, three of which were starts.

Mali's Toure, who was an 83rd-minute replacement for Kuc, only started once in four appearances for Malaga this season.

With the Liga Iberdrola over, Ode will join South Africa in California in the buildup for a friendly with the USA on May 12.

For Toure, she will be linking up with her Malian teammates this week as they aim for glory at the WAFU Women's Cup, to be held from May 8 -18 in Cote d'Ivoire.​