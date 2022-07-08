Obileye reveals dream to play for Nigeria after impressive debut season at Livingston

The versatile defensive player played 42 matches for The Lions across all competitions and scored six goals in the process

Livingston defender Ayo Obileye believes he deserves to be in the Nigeria national team, stating he will bring more ball-playing to the side.

The 27-year-old has been an instant hit for the Scottish team and in his debut season, he played 42 matches across all competitions and managed to score six goals in the process.

Just like any other player, the former Charlton Athletic player wishes to turn out for the national team.

"I want to play for my country, I want to show my country what I can do," Obileye told Pulse.

"That is one of my goals, it's my ambition to play for my country. Hopefully, I keep working hard and they see me and they can call me up one time, that's my prayer."

Obileye went on to explain what he would bring to the national team and why it will be a plus for the Super Eagles.

"In the super Eagles team, there are loads of talents, I also watch the games, I am kind of like you guys, I am a fan also. We want the best for our country and the best for our people and I think I can bring something different to the squad," the versatile defensive player continued.

"Obviously, I am ball playing, and there are other players there that are also ball playing, but maybe not as much, so I think I can bring a bit more ball playing to the team.

"Calvin Bassey is one player I know that can play with the ball, Semi [Ajayi] also plays a bit of ball."

After struggling to get into the English top-tier teams, Obileye switched to Scotland in the 2020/21 campaign where, he started with Queen of the South before joining the Lions in the completed campaign.

He has now explained how Rangers star Joe Aribo convinced him to make the change.

"I knew a bit before I came over because I'm mates with Joe Aribo, he's one of my good friends, we played together at Charlton. He spoke well of the league and that convinced me to come into Scotland," Obileye revealed.

"It is a good opportunity for players who obviously do not want to play in England so they just go to Scotland because the level is also quite good too."