Nzediegwu Nonso confirms Ifeanyi Ubah stay for new NPFL season

The winger tells Goal he has ‘unfinished business’ with the Anambra Warriors

Ifeanyi Ubah winger Nzediegwu Nonso is in no rush to leave the club despite reported interest from some other Professional Football League ( ) clubs.

Nzediegwu played his way from the lower ranks to the first team of the Anambra Warriors and he believes he still has a lot to offer the team in the upcoming season.

After making 18 appearances in last season’s abridged NPFL season as well as in four of the five matches in the championship play-offs in Lagos thereafter, Nzediegwu said he is pleased with his improvement at the Nnewi-based club.

“I am not in a hurry to leave Ifeanyi Ubah, I know I still have a lot to offer the club and I am hopeful I can win something with them before I look for another challenge elsewhere,” the nimble-footed winger told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“I think I had a good outing last season, many people did not give us [Ifeanyi Ubah] a chance after most of the bigger players left the club but against all odds, we made it to the Super Six."

“We hope to build on what we achieved last season and see if we can at least make it back to the continent again.”

Though Ifeanyi Ubah is yet to make public their preseason plans, the League Management Company have announced Sunday, September 22 as the kickoff date for the 2019/20 NPFL season.