Nyima Nwagua urges Kano Pillars to respect ABS in Federation Cup

The Sai Masu Gida attacker has tasked his teammates to tackle their Thursday Federation Cup seriously

Kano Pillars’ Nyima Nwagua has asserted that they must respect their Federation Cup Round of 32 foes, ABS who they face on Thursday at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja.

Pillars whitewashed Aspire 4-0 in the Round of 64 and they will face familiar foes, ABS with a view to picking a ticket to the Round of 16 and Nwagua, who scored a goal in the last game with Aspire noted that they must handle their latest opponents with the utmost respect to ensure they progress to the next round.

Even though Pillars are yet to lose to the Ilorin based team, the striker said that it is still important that they prepare very hard for the fixture knowing that Federation Cup competition is no respecter of any team.

“It was a nice feeling that we won and I was able to score against Aspire in the last round of the ,” Nwagua told Goal.

“We have a tough fixture against ABS because even though they are not in the any longer, they are a top side. We need to play them with respect even though they were yet to beat us before. It was nice that we have qualified for the Caf but it will be good for us to add the Federation Cup title with it.

“Aspire that we beat in our first game were equally a strong side. We must go into the game with ABS with focus and precision.”