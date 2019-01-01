NYCFC's 2019 season preview: Roster, projected lineup, schedule, national TV and more

For the first time in its brief history, NYCFC must adjust to life after David Villa, giving coach Domenec Torrent a tall task

The David Villa era was bound to end some time, but that still didn't really prepare for life without the star Spanish striker.

Villa has moved on to , leaving NYCFC to rebuild without him, while also preparing for its first full season with head coach Domenec Torrent in charge. The Spaniard replaced Patrick Vieira last summer and endured a rough transition as he tried to adapt to coaching a squad he didn't build, and players who clearly didn't suit his stylistic preferences.

The inevitable roster purge took place this winter, but unlike past years, there were no superstar names brought in. Where the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard and Villa were previously brought to Yankee Stadium, this time around NYCFC focused on infusing youth, both from outside the club and from the team's academy.

The team's marquee signing, Romanian forward Alexandru Mitriță, is far from a household name, but NYCFC is hoping he can have the kind of impact that can win over fans who will be thirsty for a new goal-scorer to cheer for now that Villa has left town.

How did New York City FC perform in 2018?

2018 finish: Second in Eastern Conference (16-10-8), lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals

Things started off so promisingly for NYCFC in 2018. A 5-0-2 start to the season had the team looking like a serious title contender, but Patrick Vieira's summer departure to side shook things up. Domenec Torrent started off well, but NYCFC struggled down the stretch, posting a 3-6-4 record heading into the playoffs. NYCFC beat the in the first round, but fell to in a series that wasn't that close.

New York City FC's key offseason losses

Villa has joined Japanese club Vissel Kobe, and as painful as it was to see him leave, NYCFC can take solace in the fact the team had a fair amount of practice playing without Villa in 2018. NYCFC posted a 6-3-2 record when Villa wasn't available last season, a mark that suggests things may not be as bad as they first seemed when Villa decided to leave.

Overshadowed by Villa's departure was the loss of Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera, who was a force in central midfield when healthy. He has moved on to side , where he has already begun to make a good impression.

NYCFC also bid farewell to midfielders Rodney Wallace and Tommy McNamara, while parting ways with striker Jo Inge Berget.

New York City FC's key offseason additions

Alexandru Mtrita is a being dubbed as a potential Romanian Sebastian Giovinco, giving NYCFC another quick and skilled attacking threat. He won't replace David Villa as NYCFC's lead striker — the team is still shopping for pure striker — but Mitrita is versatile enough to set up on either wing, and also as a false nine.

American midfielders Keaton Parks and Juan Pablo Torres are two highly-skilled passers who give NYCFC depth in the box-to-box midfield role, and will both pushing for playing time in 2019.

NYCFC also added Tony Rocha from . The versatile midfield can provide depth at multiple positions, including as a defender.

First-round 2019 draft pick Luis Barraza is a goalkeeper for the future while homegrown player signing Justin Haak is a 17-year-old prospect with a bright future.

Full New York City FC roster entering 2019 season

Goalkeepers: Luis Barraza, Jeff Caldwell, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver

Defenders: Kwame Awuah, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ronald Matarrita, Joe Scally, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm

Midfielders: Daniel Bedoya, Justin Haak, Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori, Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring, Tony Rocha, James Sands, Juan Pablo Torres

Forwards: Valentin Castellanos, Jonathan Lewis, Alexandru Mitrita, Ismael Tajouri-Schradi

New York City FC's projected starting lineup

There is a lot that still needs to be sorted out about NYCFC's starting lineup, even as the season prepares to kick off. The biggest question is who will be the team's target striker. A transfer acquisition is supposed to be on the way to help address the void, but for right now Valentin Castellanos is the lone true striker option.

Torrent could choose to play with two forwards, or a false nine, which would likely mean Ismael Tajouri-Schradi getting a chance to start.

The battle for the starting left back role is another contest still up for grabs, with Ronald Matarrita and Ben Sweat locked in a close race. Matarrita's attacking quality should give him the edge, but Torrent could choose to move him up into an advanced role.

Article continues below

Maxi Moralez and Alex Ring should make up two third of the midfield triangle, but the third spot is very much up for grabs. Ebenezer Ofori has the experience, but Torrent is a big fan of U.S. U-20 midfielder James Sands, who could push his way into a starting role in defensive midfield.

New York City FC's national TV coverage

Orlando City vs. New York City FC - Saturday, March 2, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Univision

New York City FC vs. - Sunday, March 17, at 3 p.m. ET on FS1

vs. New York City FC - Saturday, April 13, at 5p.m. ET on ESPN2

vs. New York City FC - Sunday, April 21, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

vs. New York City FC - Saturday, May 11, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

vs. New York City FC - Saturday, May 25, at 3:30 p.m. on Univision

New York City FC vs. - Sunday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1

vs. New York City FC - Sunday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1

New York City FC vs. Kansas City - Friday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

vs. New York City FC - Sunday, August 11, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls - Saturday, August 24, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

New York City FC vs. New Revolution - Saturday, September 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET on Univision