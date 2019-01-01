NWSL lands deal with ESPN to televise remainder of 2019 season

The American women's top-flight league will see 14 matches televised as it looks to build on the success of this summer's World Cup

The National Women’s Soccer League has announced a deal with ESPN to televise 14 matches through the remainder of the 2019 season.

The league had been without a television deal for the first half of the campaign after it cancelled the final year of a three-season agreement with A&E Networks ahead of the 2019 season.

But the league has now taken a step to remedy that with the half-season deal, as it looks to build on the popularity of the World Cup, which has scored high television ratings all over the globe.

Eight of the 14 matches in the deal will air on ESPNews, and the remaining six, including the two semi-finals and the championship game, will air on ESPN2. All 14 fixtures will also stream live on the ESPN app.



The first televised game will be July 14, when the Portland Thorns take on the Orlando Pride on ESPNews. On-air talent will be confirmed after the World Cup concludes.



“NWSL is a global leader in women’s professional soccer, with collectively the most talented players in the world," NWSL president Amanda Duffy said in a news release.



"Together with the reach of ESPN’s vast network, we have the opportunity to bring more games to a broader audience across the country and world."

The NWSL has more players participating in the World Cup than any other league in the world with 55 players taking part, including all 23 on the U.S. national team.

“We are pleased to once again televise the National Women’s Soccer League and showcase many of the world’s top female players when they return to their professional club teams,” said Burke Magnus, executive

vice-president of programming and scheduling at ESPN.

“The success and excitement of the World Cup in has been on full display and the NWSL represents the best women’s club soccer in the world.”

The USWNT. has advanced to the final on Sunday in , where they will look to win their second straight World Cup title when they take on the .

Full NWSL TV Schedule