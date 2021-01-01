NWPL Wrap: Sunshine Queens and Rivers Angels celebrate wins

The fourth round of Super Six ties threw up some surprising results as the Akure and Port Harcourt outfits excelled on Friday

FC Robo Queens suffered their first defeat in the Nigeria Women's Premier League Super Six, with a 1-0 loss to Sunshine Queens at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium on Friday.

After a three-match unbeaten run, the Lagos ladies missed a chance to extend their lead at the top as they crumbled narrowly to their Akure-based counterparts, who revived their title dreams.

Mercy Idoko's 36th-minute strike was enough for Wemimo Matthew's side to subdue Emmanuel Osahon's team as they ensured their return to winning ways in the tightly-contested encounter.

The result saw Robo drop to third on the log with seven points from four matches, while Sunshine remain fourth with seven points.

Earlier, Rivers Angels recorded their second win of the competition, following a 4-0 triumph over Edo Queens at the same venue.

Before the tie, Edwin Okon's side had bounced back to winning ways with a 4-0 win over Bayelsa, while the Benin ladies team were aiming to avoid their fourth defeat of the tournament.

Vivian Ikechuchwu broke the deadlock 10 minutes into the contest before Alice Ogebe doubled the lead in the 31st minute and Oghenebrume Ikhekua made it three on the brink of half-time.

After the break, the visitors kept a tight defence to avoid conceding another until Ikhekua netted the fourth three minutes from full-time.

The outcome saw Rivers Angels move to the top with eight points from four matches, while Edo remain at the bottom with no points.

Also, Delta Queens kept their title and Wafu B Women's Champions League qualification dreams alive in the competition, despite a 0-0 draw with Bayelsa Queens.

After Wednesday's 2-0 win over Sunshine Queens, Delta were eyeing a back-to-back win, while Bayelsa sought to end their miserable campaign, after back-to-back losses to Robo and Rivers.

The Asaba side could not consolidate on their fine run but eventually forced a stalemate to the contest against Moses Aduku's team.

The result saw Delta go second - joint-top with Rivers Angels with eight points but separated on goal difference, while Bayelsa are still fifth with two points from four games.