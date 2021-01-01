NWPL Wrap: Robo Queens, Rivers Angels and Delta Queens record wins

The third round of Super Six games saw some surprising results as the Lagos, Port Harcourt and Asaba outfits shone on Thursday

FC Robo Queens continued their fairytale run in the Nigeria Women's Premier League Super Six, with a 4-1 victory over Edo Queens at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium on Thursday.

After starting the series with back-to-back defeats, the Benin ladies were eager to get their campaign back on track but surprisingly suffered their third loss in a row against their Lagos-based counterparts.

Gift Monday fired Emmanuel Osahon's side ahead with her third goal of the tournament, eight minutes from half-time against Edo Queens.

Two minutes after the break, Esther Oyenezide doubled the lead for the Lagos ladies before Taiwo Lawal added the third with her second of the competition in the 59th minute of the contest.

At the hour mark, Maria Oke netted the fourth to complete the riot for Robo despite Jumoke Alani pulling one back two minutes later.

The triumph keeps Robo at the top of the log with seven points from three matches, while Edo Queens remain bottom with no points.

Earlier, Rivers Angels recorded their first win of the tournament, following a 4-0 triumph over Bayelsa Queens.

Going into the contest, Edo Okon's side had only managed draws from their opening two games, while Moses Aduku's team had earned just one point from the same number of matches.

After a goalless first half, Mary Saiki finally broke the deadlock for Rivers in the 59th minute before Vivian Ikechuchwu doubled the lead from a defensive blunder two minutes later.

Oghenebrume Ikhekua further compounded Bayelsa's woes when she added the third in the 63rd minute before she wrapped up the triumph five minutes from time with her brace..

The result means Rivers Angels moved to third with five points from three matches, while Bayelsa remain fifth with just one point.

Elsewhere, Delta Queens maintained their fine start to the competition, following a 2-0 triumph over Sunshine Queens.

Before the contest, Delta were looking to return to winning ways after a 0-0 draw with Rivers Angels last time out, while Sunshine were hoping to build on their 2-1 victory over Edo Queens.

The Asaba made the brightest start to the contest as Chiamaka Okuchukwu opened the scoring for the visitors, with her second goal of the competition seven minutes into the encounter.

After holding on to a slim first-half lead, Delta were gifted a penalty and Okuchukwu converted from the spot 10 minutes into the second half to notch her second of the match and third of the tournament.

The result saw Delta go second - joint-top with Robo Queens with seven points but separated on goal difference, while Sunshine are still fourth with four points from three games.

RESULTS SO FAR

Day 3

Sunshine Queens 0-2 Delta Queens

Edo Queens 1-4 FC Robo Queens

Bayelsa Queens 0-4 Rivers Angels

DAY 2

Sunshine Queens 2-1 Edo Queens

FC Robo Queens 2-0 Bayelsa Queens

Delta Queens 0-0 Rivers Angels

DAY 1

Edo Queens 1-2 Delta Queens

Bayelsa Queens 1-1 Sunshine Queens

Rivers Angels 1-1 FC Robo Queens