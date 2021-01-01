NWPL Wrap: Gift Monday helps Robo Queens shock Bayelsa Queens

The second round of Super Six fixtures witnessed a huge upset as the Lagos side silenced their Yenagoa counterparts on Tuesday

FC Robo Queens secured a 2-0 victory over Bayelsa Queens in a Nigeria Women's Premier League Super Six encounter at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium on Tuesday.

Goals from Lawal Taiwo and Gift Monday ensured Emmanuel Osahon's side claimed their first win of the tournament, following an opening day 1-1 draw with Rivers Angels on Monday.

After a 1-1 draw against Sunshine Queens, Bayelsa Queens were eyeing their first win but they made a false start when Taiwo profited Abidemi Ibe's blunder to open the scoring in the 35th minute.

Two minutes later, Monday was yet again at her best to guarantee the victory for the Lagos-based outfit with her second goal of the tournament.

The victory took Robo to the top of the log with four points from two games, while Bayelsa are with just a point from two matches.

Earlier, Sunshine Queens consolidated on their opening 1-1 draw with Bayelsa Queens, following a 2-1 victory over Edo Queens.

The Akure Marmaids started on a bright note when Suliat Abideen opened the scoring in the eighth minute but Elizabeth Zirike levelled matters for the Benin-based outfit in the 20th minute.

However, Sunday Abigail's effort two minutes later was all Wemimo Matthew's side required to condemn Edo Queens to their second defeat, having lost by the same scoreline to Delta Queens.



With the win, Sunshine moved up to second on the six-team log with four points, while Edo are bottom of the table with no point.

In the late encounter, Delta Queens extended their unbeaten run in the competition, following a 0-0 draw with Rivers Angels.

Before the match, Delta had defeated Edo Queens 2-1 in their opening match, while Rivers was forced to a 1-1 draw by Robo.

After a barren first half, the holders were gifted a penalty in a bid for a first win but Alice Ogebe missed from the spot as she failed to beat goalkeeper Ihuoma Onuegbu 16 minutes from time.

The draw left winless Rivers Angels in fourth place on two points, while Delta are second on the table with four points.

RESULTS SO FAR

DAY 2

Sunshine Queens 2-1 Edo Queens



FC Robo Queens 2-0 Bayelsa Queens



Delta Queens 0-0 Rivers Angels



DAY 1



Edo Queens 1-2 Delta Queens



Bayelsa Queens 1-1 Sunshine Queens



Rivers Angels 1-1 FC Robo Queens