NWPL Wrap: Bayelsa Queens, Confluence Queens & Rivers Angels record winning starts

Defending champions Bayelsa Queens made a strong start to their title defense with a win on the opening day

Bayelsa Queens recorded a 3-0 victory over Kaduna Queens in Wednesday's Women's Premier League opener in Yenagoa.

The Restoration Girls started brightly against the topflight debutantes as Rafiat Sule opened the scoring for them in the eighth minute at Samson Siasia Stadium.

On the half-hour mark, Joy Bokiri doubled the hosts lead before Mary Anjor scored 16 minutes after the restart of the encounter to complete the rout for Bayelsa Queens.

In Lokoja, Confluence Queens made a winning start as they defeated Ibom Angels 2-0 at the Confluence Stadium, with Nigeria women's coach Thomas Dennerby in attendance.

With the hosts desperate to avenge this year's Federation Cup quarter-final loss to the visitors, Kemi Famuditi scored from the spot in the 29th minute to put them in front.

Joy Michael's 57th-minute header off a cross after the restart helped Whyte Ogbonna's side claim maximum points.

Elsewhere, Rivers Angels grounded out a 1-0 home victory after they edged hard-fighting FC Robo at Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

Evelyn Nwabouku's effort from the spot on the brink of half-time was all Edwin Okon'side required to reward their home supporters in Port Harcourt.

At the Agege Stadium, top-flight newcomers Dream Stars Ladies suffered a losing start to their maiden campaign as they bowed 1-0 to Edo Queens.

Grace Henry's lone strike four minutes into the second half of the contest gave the Benin based outfit a vital away win in Lagos.

In Umuahia, Abia Angels subdued top division first-timers Invincible Angels 2-1 at Umuahia Township Stadium.

Ann Chiejine's side gained the lead in the 11th minute through Grace Marcus which turned out to be the first Nigeria Women's Premier League goal of the season.

11 minutes later, Favour Dagogo netted the equaliser for the visitors but Marcus yet again made her presence count, scoring her second of the game in the 68th minute to seal the win.

Osun Babes failed to find a breakthrough at Ososgbo Township Stadium as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Delta Queens in Osogbo.

In Akure, Sunshine Queens were forced to a goalless draw by last season's runners-up Nasarawa Amazons at Akure Township Stadium.

There was a similar result in Owerri, where Heartland Queens paid dearly for their wastefulness to settle for a barren draw against Adamawa Queens at the Dan Anyiam Stadium on Wednesday.

NWPL WEEK ONE RESULTS:

Dream Stars Ladies 0-1 Edo Queens

Osun Babes 0-0 Delta Queens

Bayelsa Queens 3-0 Kaduna Queens

Confluence Queens 2-0 Ibom Angels

Abia Angels 2-1 Invincible Angels

Rivers Angels 1-0 FC Robo Queens

Sunshine Queens 0-0 Nasarawa Amazons

Heartland Queens 0-0 Adamawa Queens