NWPL Week Two Preview: Bayelsa Queens, Confluence Queens & Delta Queens in tough away ties

The Yenagoa, Lokoja and Warri outfits must be at their best to avoid defeat as the Nigeria top flight continues on Wednesday

NASARAWA AMAZONS VS BAYELSA QUEENS

Nasarawa Amazons will be seeking a return to winning ways when they host Bayelsa Queens at the Lafia City Stadium on Wednesday.

The Solid Miners had a disappointing start to their 2021 Nigerian campaign following a 1-0 defeat at home by FC Robo a week ago.

The defeat saw the Amazons hovering over the relegation zone in the 11th position, with no points from their first game, and are in dire need of the maximum points against the Restoration ladies.

Bayelsa Queens launched their season on a fine note as they put Sunshine Queens to the sword with a 2-1 victory in Yenagoa.

The victory at home took them fourth with three points

Having pipped Nasarawa 1-0 to the Flying Officer's Cup title last month, Bayelsa will aim for back-to-back triumphs over their opponents in Lafia.

FC ROBO VS OSUN BABES

Robo won their first game of the season in Lafia against Nasarawa Amazons last week and will aim to build on their fine start with an important home match against Osun Babes on Wednesday.

The away win took Emmanuel Osahon's side to fifth with three points from their opening game, and they will be hoping to beat the Omoluabi ladies to boost their chances of going top of the table this midweek.

On the other hand, Osun Babes will aim to also continue their fine start to the season following a 1-0 win at Ibom Angels last week.

Besides the quest for back-to-back wins in Lagos, the Osogbo-based outfit will hope to avenge their home loss to Robo last season. Osun are sixth on the log with three points after one game.

ROYAL QUEENS VS ABIA ANGELS

Royal Queens suffered a losing debut in their maiden Nigerian top flight appearance in Benin against Edo Queens last week, but they do not have much time to brood over that with their first ever home match against Abia Angels slated for Wednesday.

Royal's defeat at Edo left them at the foot of the table with no point from the opening game and they are under pressure to beat the Abia Angels to celebrate their first win of the season this midweek.

Abia Angels, for their part, enjoyed an impressive opening day after they thrashed seven-time champions Pelican Stars 2-0 in Umuahia. They will aim to dash the hopes of the top flight newcomers at Warri Township Stadium in the quest to improve on their third position.

RIVERS ANGELS VS DELTA QUEENS

It will be the battle of two South-South gladiators when Rivers Angels host Delta Queens in a league tie. Delta had outshone their regional rivals, claiming the Super Six title on three occasions at the expense of their Port Harcourt opponents, in 2009, 2011 and 2012.

Defending champions Rivers fought back to hold Confluence Queens in a replay of last season's Super Four final to a 1-1 in Lokoja where they walked away with a point. However, Edwin Okon's ladies have recovered enough and will be hungry for victory against the visitors.

Delta had a contrasting start in the Nigerian league as they thrashed Dream Stars 4-1 at home to open their campaign on a high. To challenge for title success this term, they must surely be aiming for at least a point from the encounter fixed for Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt.

SUNSHINE QUEENS VS CONFLUENCE QUEENS

Sunshine Queens narrowly lost 2-1 against Bayelsa Queens in Yenagoa but they know that it is only the three points that can placate their fans against the Confluence Queens on Wednesday.

Goals from Joy Jerry and Precious Vincent condemned the Owena Babes to a losing season opener despite Seun Fakunle's effort, as the defeat away from home saw Sunshine sitting in ninth position.

Confluence Queens could not stun champions Rivers Angels at home but will now seek to pull off an upset in Akure after a 1-1 draw against Edwin Okon's side put them in the eighth position.

DREAM STARS VS EDO QUEENS

Anya Ugochi will hope for a winning start to life in her first home match as the head coach of Dream Tornadoes on Wednesday as they welcome Edo Queens at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Having watched her side make a false start in Agbor against Delta Queens, the Galacticas will eye a return to winning ways after finding themselves in the relegation zone due to a 4-1 opening loss.

Edo Queens began the season among the teams to watch out for, and claimed a 4-1 win in the front of their state government officials at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

They win saw Rolandson Odeh's ladies secure the summit of the table as they push to challenge for their maiden domestic crown.