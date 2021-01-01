NWPL Week 7 Review: Nasarawa Amazons and Rivers Angels claim away wins

The Lafia and Port Harcourt-based sides gained away victories in this week's Nigeria Women's Premier League fixtures

Nasarawa Amazons continued their incredible revival this season after they celebrated a first away win of the campaign, following a 1-0 victory over Ibom Angels in Uyo on Wednesday.

Cruising from a 1-0 victory at home over Abia Angels, the Solid Miners earned the matchwinner through Adejoke Ejalonibu's 82nd-minute goal at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The result saw Nasarawa climb to ninth on the NWPL log with nine points from seven matches, while Ibom Angels dropped to 13th place with four points from the same number of games.

At Agbor Township Stadium, Tejiri Edward's strike from the spot helped Delta Queens secure a 1-0 win over FC Robo Queens.

Emmanuel Osahon's side had suffered a robbery on Wednesday morning in Benin but eventually resolved to play the match the same day against their hosts in Agbor.

The outcome saw Robo crash to a third consecutive away defeat in the absence of topscorer Gift Monday and Habeebat Akinwande due to international duties with Nigeria in Turkey.

The triumph takes Delta to fourth on the log with 13 points from seven outings, while Robo slipped further to fifth with 12 points.



In Benin, Edo Queens bounced back to winning ways, with a 1-0 victory over Confluence Queens at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Edo were smarting from a 3-2 defeat at Bayelsa Queens last week but they needed to negotiate past the Lokoja-based side, who were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Delta Queens recently.

The hosts made a bright start to the contest, although only found a late breakthrough in the 83rd minute through Temitope Owoeye.

With the triumph, Edo have now moved to third on the log with 14 points, while Confluence are in 10th place with eight points.

Elsewhere, Royal Queens returned to winning ways with a clinical 2-0 victory over DreamStar Ladies at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Coming into the tie, Royal Queens suffered a 3-1 defeat at Robo Queens, while DreamStar came from a 1-0 defeat to Pelican Stars.

Second-half strikes from Chika Idika and Rosemary Adesina ensured the hosts claimed three points against the Lagos-based outfit.

Royal are now eighth on the standings with 10 points, while DreamStar are bottom with three points from seven matches.

In Umuahia, Precious Vincent and Charity Rueben's efforts helped Bayelsa Queens claim a second away win, following a 3-1 triumph over Abia Angels at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Vincent broke the deadlock to open the scoring five minutes from the half time break, but Messoma Ibeh cancelled the visitors' lead 11 minutes after the restart of the encounter.

One minute from full time, Rueben struck at the death to ensure the Restoration ladies claim the maximum points from the contest.

The result means Bayelsa remain at the top of the table with 18 points from seven, while Abia Angels are 11th with six points.

In Osogbo, Osun Babes earned a fourth win of the season following a 1-0 win over Sunshine Queens at the Osogbo Township Stadium.

Kafayat Bashiru's 90th minute strike wall the Omoluabi ladies needed to subdue their visitors as they bounced back to winning ways from last week 2-1 defeat at Rivers Angels.

Osun's latest win moved them to sixth position with 12 points from seven outings, while Sunshine are seventh with 10 points.

At the UJ Esuene Stadium, Rivers Angels maintained their perfect start to the season, with a 2-1 victory over Pelican Stars in Calabar.

Cynthia Aku opened the scoring for the Jewel of Rivers against Adat Egan's side after just nine minutes in the encounter.

Seven minutes later, Edwin Okon's ladies maintained their quest for a second away win thanks to Brume Ikhekua's strike.

After the restart, the hosts staged a fightback and were rewarded with a goal in the 73rd minute courtesy of Chiwendu Ufomba but could not halt the quest of Rivers to snatch the three points.

The victory keeps Rivers in the second position on the NWPL log with 17 points from seven matches, while Pelican Stars are 12th with five points - one above the relegation zone.