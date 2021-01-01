NWPL Week 5 Review: Edo Queens and Rivers Angels extend unbeaten runs

The Benin and Port Harcourt-based sides maintained their fine form this season on the return from the Covid-19 break

Rivers Angels continued their incredible start to the season after they celebrated a third win of the campaign, following a 1-0 victory over Ibom Angels in Uyo on Wednesday.

Returning from the coronavirus suspension of fixtures, Rivers maintained their good form, although only earned the winner through Jennifer Oliver's 69th-minute own goal at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The result was Rivers' third of the season and takes them to second on the log with 11 points from five matches, while Ibom Angels dropped to 12th place on the NWPL log after five games.

In Lokoja, Confluence Queens secured a second win of the season at the Confluence Stadium as they defeated Robo Queens 1-0.

Agams Nkechi's 44th-minute strike was all the Kogi ladies required to return to winning ways following a 2-1 defeat at Bayelsa Queens.

The win sees Confluence move to eighth on the log with seven points from five matches, while defeat left Robo crashing from second to the fourth position with nine points from five games.

Elsewhere, Delta Queens bounced back to winning ways following a 1-0 victory over Bayelsa Queens at the Agbor Township Stadium.

The Warri ladies were smarting from a 1-0 defeat at Nasarawa Amazons, while Bayelsa Queens were cruising from a 2-1 win over Confluence Queens before the break.

Racheal Okotete's 26th-minute goal was all the Delta state-owned club needed to end the winning streak of Moses Aduku's side.

The victory means Delta are now sixth on the table with nine points from five outings, while Bayelsa remain on the top of the log with 12 points from the same number of games despite the defeat.

In Umuahia, Seun Fakunle's solitary effort was all Sunshine Queens needed to claim the maximum points against Abia Angels.

Abia Angels failed to recover from a 2-0 defeat at Rivers Angels in their last time out against Sunshine, who were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Edo Queens during the same Week Four fixture.

With the latest win, Sunshine climbed to seventh with seven points from six outings, while the second defeat left Abia Angels crashing to 11th spot with five points.

At Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Edo Queens condemned Nasarawa Amazons to a fourth defeat of the season following a 1-0 triumph.

Christopher Danjuma's side came to Benine with the aim of building on a 1-0 win over Delta Queens, but Rowlandson Odeh's ladies left no to chance in a bid to consolidate on a 0-0 draw at Sunshine Queens.

Elizabeth Zirike's 38th-minute effort was enough for the hosts to claim a third win of the ongoing season and also extend their unbeaten run this season to five matches.

The latest victory moves Edo Queens to third on the table with 11 points, while the defeat leaves Nasawara in 12th with three points.

Also in Osogbo, Osun Babes returned to winning ways following a 1-0 victory over DreamStar Ladies at Osogbo Township Stadium.

Osun were smarting from a 1-0 defeat at Royal Queens in Warri, while DreamStar Ladies were eager to improve on their first win of the season following a 3-2 triumph over Ibom Angels the last time out.

Yetunde Fajobi was the heroine as her 61st-minute strike was all Osun Babes needed to earn their third win of the season.

The result means Osun are now fifth on the table with nine points from five games, while DreamStars are 13th with three.

In Calabar, Pelican Stars failed to celebrate their first win of the season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Royal Queens.

The seven-time champions sought to bounce back from a 5-1 thrashing at Robo, while Royal Queens look to step up on their campaign following a 1-0 win over Osun Babes.

Article continues below

The hosts made a perfect start to the encounter at the UJ Esuene Stadium when Ogechi Ukwuoma's 15th-minute effort handed them the crucial lead against their visitors.

Royal, however, bounced back into the mix when Chiamaka Okwuchukwu struck in the 71st minute to force a stalemate.

The draw saw Pelican remain rooted at the bottom with just one point from five games, while Royal are ninth with seven points.