NWPL Week 4 Review: DreamStar Ladies and Nasarawa Amazons celebrate first wins

The Lagos and Lafia-based sides recorded their first wins of the season after the return from the festive break this midweek

Rivers Angels extended their unbeaten start to the current campaign after they celebrated their second victory of the season in a 2-0 victory over Abia Angels in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Coming into the showdown, Rivers were forced to a 1-1 draw at Edo Queens before the festive break but returned to winning ways with a triumph over Ann Chinjine's team.

After a goalless first half, Abiodun Deborah's header broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 54th minute before Vivian Ikechukwu got her second with her strike on the brink of full time.

The win was Rivers third of the season and takes them to third on the log with eight points from four matches, while Abia Angels dropped to sixth place on the NWPL log after four games.

In Lafia, Nasarawa Amazons secured their first win of the season at the Lafia City Stadium as they defeated Delta Queens 1-0.

Chinyere Igboamalu's 41st-minute goal was all the Solid Miners required to end their disappointing start to the season.

The victory means Christopher Danjuma's side has now won one out of four matches as the Agbor-based out suffered their second defeat of the season in four opening league outings.

The result saw the Lafia side sit in 12th position with three points from four matches, while Delta Queens have slipped to seventh on the log with six points from four outings this season.

Elsewhere, Bayelsa Queens maintained their hundred percent winning start to the season in Yenegoa, where they claimed a 2-1 triumph over Confluence Queens at the Samson Siasia Stadium.

Going into the contest, the Restoration ladies had claimed their fourth win of the campaign from a 1-0 win at Nasarawa Amazons and they were at their best to make it four out of four encounters.

Nkechi Agams stunned the hosts as she opened the scoring for the visitors after just 11 minutes in the contest but Joy Jerry gained the equaliser for Bayelsa Queens three minutes from time.

After the break, the visitors held onto their nerves but conceded a late penalty which Anjor Mary converted to seal the hosts' victory.

With four wins out of four games, Bayelsa Queens have now opened a three-point lead at the top of the log with 12 points, while Confluence Queens are 11th with four points from four outings.

At Akure Township Stadium, Sunshine Queens failed to bounce back to winning ways as they were forced to a 0-0 draw by Edo Queens.

The draw left Sunshine in ninth position with four points from four games, while Edo are fourth with eight points from four matches.

In Lagos, DreamStar Ladies left it late to ground out their first win of the season after a 3-2 win over Ibom Angels on Wednesday.

Smarting from three defeats in a row at Abia Angels, the Galacticas started on a high thanks to Uduakobong Peter's 40th-minute goal.

On the brink of the half time break, Anuoluwapo Salisu found the back of the net to double the lead for the hosts at the Agege Stadium.

Ibom Angels, however, fought back in the second half as Olamide Isiaka reduced the deficit 10 minutes after the restart before Blessing Nkor levelled matters from the spot in the 64th minute.

With the two teams looking destined to share the spoils, the hosts were gifted a late penalty and Salisu converted from the spot her second of the match three minutes from full time.

The victory moved DreamStar off the bottom to 13th position with three points, while Ibom are 10th on the log with four points.

Still in Lagos, but at Legacy Pitch, FC Robo continued their highflying start to the season, with a 5-1 thrashing of Pelican Stars.

A brace from Gift Monday along with strikes from Taiwo Lawal, Rukayat Shobowale and Esther Ndubuisi overshadowed Joy Okoronkwo's consolation for the visitors.

The outcome saw Emmanuel Osahon's side move to second on the log with nine points from four, while Pelican dropped to the bottom, with one point from the same number of games.

In Warri, Royal Queens secured their second win of the season following a 1-0 triumph over Osun Babes thanks to Eunice Godwin's 88th-minute solitary strike at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The triumph moved Royal to eighth position with six points, while Osun are fifth with the same points from four matches.