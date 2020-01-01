NWPL Week 2 Wrap: Bayelsa Queens stun Nasarawa Amazons, Osun Babes crumble at Robo

Two away victories were recorded on Wednesday, with the debutants recording their first win of the season against Abia Angels

Bayelsa Queens continued their bright start to the Nigerian Women's Premier League (NWPL) season with a narrow 2-1 away triumph at Nasarawa Amazons on Wednesday.

Still smarting from their 1-0 opening day defeat at home to Robo, the Lafia-based outfit conceded first after Mary Anjor put Bayelsa in front from a goal-mouth scramble in the 24th minute.

However, Christopher Danjuma's team levelled matters 10 minutes later through Amarachi Okonkwo from a free-kick.

On the brink of full-time, both teams were already destined to share the spoils until Joy Bokiri broke the heart of the home fans when she netted the late winner for the visitors at the Lafia City Stadium.

At the Legacy Pitch, Gift Monday scored the first hat-trick of the season as Robo earned a convincing 3-1 win against Osun Babes.

The Omoluabi ladies were hoping to avenge their last season's home defeat following a 1-0 away win at Ibom Angels, however, they suffered their first defeat of the season in Lagos.

Thanks to Monday's individual brilliance, Robo have recorded back-to-back winning starts to the season this term.

Still in Lagos, Edo Queens grounded out a 1-0 victory against Dream Stars at the Agege Stadium thanks to Juliet Emereole despite being reduced to 10-players following Chioma Wogu's red card.

Elsewhere in Akure, Confluence Queens returned home with their heads bowed low following a 2-0 defeat to Sunshine Queens.

Seun Fakunle and Goodness Onyebuchi scored in either half to help the Owena Mermaids earn their first win of the season at home.

The encounters involving Pelican Stars and Ibom Angels ended in a 1-1 draw as Ogechi Ukwuoma’s late effort cancelled out Uduakaobong Peter's opener for Moruf Adeyemo at UJ Esuene Stadium.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers Angels claimed their first win of the season in style after a 6-2 victory over South-South rivals Delta Queens.

Brume Ikekhua's brace along with Maryann Ezeanagu, Deborah Abiodun and Cynthia Aku's strikes plus Micheal Angela’s own goal saw Edwin Okon's team outscore their visitors despite Dominance Odubanjo's brace at the Sharks Stadium.

Meanwhile, Abia Angels suffered a 1-0 defeat at Royal Queens after falling to a 73rd-minute strike from Rosemary Adesina which handed Paul Mene's side their first ever victory in the Nigerian's top-flight.

NWPL WEEK TWO RESULTS

Dream Stars 0-1 Edo Queens

Rivers Angels 6-2 Delta Queens

Sunshine Queens 2-0 Confluence Queen's

Pelican Stars 1-1 Ibom Angels

Nasarawa Amazons 1-2 Bayelsa Queens

FC Robo 3-1 Osun Babes

Royal Queens 1-0 Abia Angels