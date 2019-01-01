NWPL Super Four wrap: Nasarawa Amazons and Bayelsa Queens progress to final

Nasarawa Amazons edged out Rivers Angels to set up a final date with Bayelsa Queens who pipped Sunshine Queens at the Agege Stadium, Lagos

Defending champions Nasarawa Amazons qualified for the final of the Nigeria Women Premier League Super Four tournament to face Bayelsa Queens on Sunday.

The Lafia based girls progressed following a 5-3 win over Federation Cup champions Rivers Angels on penalties after a 1-1 draw at regulation time at the Agege Stadium on Friday.

Vivian Ikechukwu gave the four-time Nigeria champions a 1-0 first half lead but Adejoke Ejalonibu's strike 10 minutes after the restart ensured the holders dragged the game into penalty shoot-out.

Having lost on penalties, Rivers quest to reclaim the title after winning in three-straight season from 2014 to 2016 have hit the rock.

In the early kick-off, Bayelsa Queens overcame 2015 Federation Cup winners Sunshine Stars 1-0 in the knock-out contest at the same venue to book their place in the final.

Charity Reuben's first half strike was all the Restoration girls required to see-off the Akure mermaids despite being reduced to 10-woman by the sending off of Ayomide Anibaba.

With the win, Bayelsa will go ahead to push for a first Nigeria Women Premier League crown since 2006 and overall fourth title.

While Nasarawa Amazons will seek to defend the title they won last season in Benin against Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels will settle to a third place match with Sunshine Queens.