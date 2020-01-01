NWPL Previews: Rivers Angels tackle Edo Queens as Bayelsa Queens and Robo tango

The Inneh ladies and Jewel of Rivers will slug it out in Benin while the Lagos giants lock horns with the Restoration girls on Wednesday

CONFLUENCE QUEENS VS NASARAWA AMAZONS

Nasarawa Amazons will play their first away game on Wednesday against Confluence Queens at the Confluence Stadium following their back-to-back home defeat to Robo and Bayelsa Queens.

The Solid Miners suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against the Lagos side and followed up with a 2-1 loss to the Yenegoa team but will aim to get their campaign back on track in Lokoja.

Having only managed one point from two matches this season, Confluence will aim for the first win of the campaign in the second home game following a 2-0 loss at Sunshine Queens in Akure.

To achieve this, they will count on the services of Joy Omewa and Glory Edet, who shone brightly at the Flying Officer's Cup in Abuja.

IBOM ANGELS VS ROYAL QUEENS

Ibom Angels will look to earn the first win of the season against newcomers Royal Queens in a South-South derby on Wednesday.

Moruf Adeyemo will hope to avoid back-to-back slips at home after the opening day 1-0 to Osun Babes as they hope to build their encouraging 1-1 draw against Pelican Stars in Calabar last week.

On the other hand, Royal Queens will hope to improve on their performance on their second outing away to Ibom, having suffered a heavy opening day 4-1 defeat to Edo Queens.

With a 1-0 triumph over Abia Angels in their first top-flight game at home, the Warri-based outfit can gain enough morale ahead of the Ibom showdown at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

BAYELSA QUEENS VS FC ROBO

In another top of the table clash, Bayelsa Queens will play host to FC Robo at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

The Restoration girls have enjoyed a fine start to the season after 2-1 wins over Sunshine Queens and Nasarawa Amazons respectively.

In spite of their flying start to the season, Moses Aduku is not getting carried away as he hopes his side to continue the rich vein of winning form against the Lagos based giant-killers.

For Emmanuel Osahon's side, they are eager to maintain their highflying form against Bayelsa Queens following their back-to-back wins over Nasarawa Amazons and Osun Babes.

The Lagos landladies will rely heavily on the form of Gift Monday, who had a hand in Robo's opening wins this term, with her hat-trick against Osun following an assist in victory at Nasarawa.

ABIA ANGELS VS DREAMSTAR LADIES

Abia Angels will hope to have recovered enough from their narrow 1-0 loss in Warri against Royal Queens when they host struggling DreamStar Ladies at the Umuahia Stadium on Tuesday.

Ann Chiejine's team will be counting on the striking brilliance of Jane Godwin in their quest for back-to-back home wins to maintain the fine start to the season against their Lagos opponents.

While DreamStar will be eyeing their first point in three matches against Abia Angels following their unfortunate narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Edo Queens at the Agege Stadium last week.

Despite a back-to-back defeat, the Galaticas will seek to improve on their fine form against the Inneh ladies on their visit to Umuahia.

EDO QUEENS VS RIVERS ANGELS

Edo Queens will be facing their biggest test of the season when they host Rivers Angels in another South-South derby on Wednesday.

Besides being a regional showdown, it is also another top table battle as the hosts currently sit at the top of the table following back-to-back wins against Royal Queens and DreamStar Ladies.

As the first competitive meeting in two years, Rolandsen Odeh will be desperate to see his side extend their fine start to the season.

For Rivers Angels, extending their unbeaten run in the current campaign will be the ultimate after a recent 6-2 victory over Delta Queens at the University of Port Harcourt Stadium last week.

And Edwin Okon will hope his side can earn the first away win when they face off with Edo Queens at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

DELTA QUEENS VS SUNSHINE QUEENS

Delta Queens crashed to a heavy away defeat against Rivers Angels in Port Harcourt but they now have the chance to get back to winning ways against in Agbor.

To achieve this, the four-time Nigerian champions must be at their best and hope the team's topscorer Dominance Odunbajo with three goals is in good shape against the Owena Babes.

On the other hand, Sunshine Queens looked fired up following their 2-0 win over last season's finalists Confluence Queens in Akure last week as they battle Delta at the Agbor Stadium this time.

Having lost 2-1 in their opening day visit to Bayelsa Queens, Wemimo Matthew will be anxious to see her side claim their first point on their second match away from home this season.

OSUN BABES VS PELICAN STARS

Osun Babes can seize the opportunity to redeem themselves when they welcome Pelican Stars to the Osogbo City Stadium.

Despite a fine start to the season with a 1-0 win at Ibom Angels, the Omoluabi ladies crashed to 3-1 defeat in a South-West derby against Robo no thanks to Gift Monday's hat-trick last week.

Ahead of their first home game of the season, Osun will seek to make the best of their advantage against their struggling visitors.

On their part, the Pelican Stars will look to put their sluggish start behind them when they turn out against Osun Babes as they will be desperate to avoid a repeat of their 1-0 defeat at Abia Angels.

With just one point from two games, Edat Egan will push her side to pulling off an upset against their hosts in Osogbo.