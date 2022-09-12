Nwakali scores wonder goal as SD Ponferradina suffer Real Zaragoza defeat

Kelechi Nwakali ended his goal drought in Spain with a sumptuous goal as SD Ponferradina lost 2-1 against Real Zaragoza in Segunda Division on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Zaragoza had taken the lead with only 12 minutes played when Giuliano Simeone hit the net but the 24-year-old Nigeria international pulled his side level with a minute left to half-time break when he found space outside the 18-yard area before picking his spot and unleashing a thunderous effort past Cristian Alvarez. However, the goal was not enough for Ponferradina as Simeone scored what turned out to be the winner for Zaragoza in the 51st minute at Estadio El Toralin.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal for Nwakali came after 504 days of action without scoring. His last league goal came in April 25, 2021 while playing for Alcorcon in a 2-1 home defeat against Leganes. And what makes it even bigger for the Super Eagle is the way he took the effort. After receiving the pass, Nwakali noticed the Zaragoza goalkeeper was outside his line, and he let the ball move with speed hitting the roof of the net.

ALL EYES ON: Nwakali's display against Zaragoza will be good news for Ponferradina who are currently sitting in position 15 of the 22-team table with six points from five matches. They have managed two wins and suffered three draws.

THE MATCH IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty.



THE VERDICT: The former Huesca midfielder finally got his name on the score sheet in the lower division. In total, he has scored five goals in 47 appearances in the Segunda Division for both Ponferradina, Huesca, and Alcorcon. His goal has left many fans discussing the performance on social media.

WHAT NEXT FOR PONFERRADINA? Nwakali will hope to score again when Ponferradina visit Estadio Carlos Belmonte to take on Albacete in the sixth fixture of the season on Sunday.