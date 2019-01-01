Nwakaeme’s Trabzonspor edge past Alanyaspor in Turkey

The Nigeria international helped the Black Sea Storm claim a narrow victory against Erol Bulut’s men at Medical Park Arena

Anthony Nwakaeme was on parade as Trabzonspor clinched a 1-0 win against Alanyaspor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The 30-year-old was afforded his 11th league appearance and did enough to help his side secure maximum points, although he failed to continue his goalscoring form after finding the back of the net in their 3-1 defeat to Krasnodar on Thursday.

Just 25 minutes into the encounter, the Black Sea Storm were reduced to 10 men after Abdulkadir Parmak was sent off by referee Abdulkadir Bitigen.

Despite the setback, Unal Karaman’s side continued to push for a winning goal which came through Majid Hosseini in the 67th minute.

The international featured throughout the game while his compatriot John Obi Mikel was not listed for the encounter.

Victory against Alanyaspor ensured Trabzonspor climbed to third spot in the Super Lig table with 19 points from 11 games.

Nwakaeme will hope to help Trabzonspor continue their winning form when they take on Ankaragucu on November 23, after the international break.