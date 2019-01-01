Nwabouku reveals she will leave Rivers Angels after NWPL title success

The former Super Falcons captain is not likely to continue with the Port Harcourt based side following Sunday's league triumph

Evelyn Nwabuoku has revealed she will leave Rivers Angels after helping them to the Women's Premier League title on Sunday.

Nwabouku was influential in the Port Harcourt based club's title glory as she scored the opening goal to qualify the team for the Super Four tournament.

The 33-year-old starred in the 1-0 final win over Confluence Queens to claim the Nigerian league diadem, the sixth overall title after they previously won in 1994, 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Despite joining Edwin Okon's side in 2009, she has previously enjoyed brief stints at BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan in 2015 and in in 2016 before reuniting with Rivers in 2017.

Having helped Okon's ladies reclaim the crown, the former Super Falcons captain, who is excited about winning her 11th title with Rivers, has opened the door for a potential return to Europe.

"I’d always wanted to win and I am happy we won the league this time around,” Nwabuoku told Cafonline.com.

"It would have been a disaster if Rivers Angels had not won any trophy this season. I am glad that we also defeated Bayelsa Queens en route to becoming champions of the league.

"This is my last match for Rivers Angels and I am proud of my achievement as a player and with the club."

Nwabouku's latest comment might see her miss Rivers Angels' possible training tour to courtesy of 's partnership with the Nigeria Women's Football League.