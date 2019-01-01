NPFL Wrap: Sunshine Stars, Heartland secure away victories

The Owena Whales and Naze Millionaires secured their first away triumph this season as Plateau United hit FC Ifeanyi Ubah for five

got their third consecutive Professional Football League win following their 3-0 away win against Adamawa United.

Goals from Israel Abia, Timi Ogunniyi and Sadiq Yusuf were all the Owena Whales needed to secure maximum points at Pantami, Gombe.

Abia, who now leads the Nigerian topflight goal scorer’s chart put Kabiru Dogo’s men ahead in the 44th minute after heading home Waheed Adebayo’s cross.

He turned provider for Ogunniyi in the 75th minute before substitute Yusuf completed the damage with a minute left to play.

Thanks to this win, Sunshine Stars sit in the fourth position with 14 points from eight games. They welcome MFM FC to the Akure Township Stadium on Thursday.

In Ilorin, Christian Pyagbara’s penalty on the hour mark handed Heartland a confidence enhancing 1-0 win over Kwara United.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men came into the clash following a slim win over leaders, Plateau United. This will help put them in a positive frame when they welcome on December 18.

At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United shrugged off their defeat at Heartland to subdue FC Ifeanyi Ubah 5-1.

Thanks to Charles Henlong’s assist, Abba Umar put the hosts ahead before Silas Nenrot, Mustapha Ibrahim, Bernard Ovoke and Tosin Omoyele completed the obliteration.

Ekene Awazie pulled one back for the visitors but it proved as a consolation as they stay ninth in the log with 11 points from eight games, while the Peace Boys lead with 17 points from the same number of games.

It was a bad evening for Katsina United as they bowed 2-0 to Stanley Eguma’s with the goals coming from Michael Stephen and Ishaq Rafiu.

Warri on their own part bowed 2-1 to Jigawa Golden Stars thanks to Kalla Ali and Innocent Kingsley’s efforts.

Formerly Akwa Starlets, Dakadda FC jumped into second spot in the Nigeria elite division log after stunning former champions 2-1.

Utibe Arit was the star man as his brace tamed the People’s Elephant who got their only goal courtesy of Victor Mbaoma.

FULL RESULTS



Plateau Utd 5-1 FC Ifeanyiubah

Lobi 1-0 Abia Warriors

Dakkada 2-1 Enyimba

Rivers Utd 2-0 Katsina Utd

Wikki 1-1

Jigawa Golden Stars 2-1 Wolves

MFM 3-0 Akwa United

Adamawa United 0-3 Sunshine Stars

Kwara Utd 0-1 Heartland